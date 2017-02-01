City keeps growth fees talk secret, expert points to 'overbroad' freedom of information law

The confidential discussions between senior bureaucrats and the mayor’s office about bringing growth fees to Winnipeg will remain just that – secret.

Metro recently obtained a package of all email correspondence between the mayor’s office and members of the public service in regards to impact fees from Jan. 1 to Oct. 27, 2016 under Manitoba’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Although 947 pages of documents were technically released under the legislation, almost all of the content was redacted.

Under the act, anyone can request a copy of a government record. Journalists are among the individuals who do so on a regular basis.

In this case, the city citied two sections of the act that allow for access to be denied, which was explained more thoroughly in twelve pages that gave a rationale for each specific refusal.

Besides keeping solicitor-client information confidential, the city said the other lines were advice or recommendations to a public body, so it would not be publically released.

“This exception is intended to ensure that full and frank consultations and deliberations continue to take place among employees of the city,” the document reads.

For Kevin Walby, a local expert on freedom of information law and associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Winnipeg, that answer illustrates how parts of the legislation are too broad.

“That’s not necessarily what we want to happen with freedom of information,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

He explains there are discretionary parts of the law that essentially state if the information being sought is deemed as harmful to a government if it were made public, it should be withheld.

Walby believes that stipulation is too broad and covers a vast amount of information, so those sections of the law --like advice to a public body or exceptions based on cabinet confidences and economic interests -- need to be updated and made more specific.

“Generally because it’s a discretionary exemption, it’s subject to potential abuse."

“Is it protecting these public bodies from embarrassment? Is it protecting them from the spotlight that freedom of information is supposed to put on them?," he said.

The province last reviewed the act in 2004, with amendments taking effect in 2011.

But now it’s time for another legislative review, which according to the act itself, has to happen by 2021.

"The government of Manitoba is committed to upholding the public’s access to information. As such, a regular review (as required by legislation) of both The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) and The Personal Health Information Act (PHIA) is underway,” Rochelle Squires, Minister of Culture, Heritage and Sport, said in an email statement to Metro.