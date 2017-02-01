Hells Angel member sentenced to 4 years in attack on Winnipeg teen, uncle

WINNIPEG — A member of a biker gang has been sentenced to four years in prison for an attack on a 14-year-old Winnipeg boy and his uncle.

Rod Sweeney was found guilty of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for attacking the two with a metal bar.

The attack in August 2013 left the boy’s arm broken in two places.

The Crown prosecutor asked the judge to sentence Sweeney to four years in prison, while the defence wanted an 18-month provincial sentence, followed by up to three years of probation.

Sweeney, 48, was a full-patch member of the Hells Angels when he attacked the teen and his uncle as they rode by his house on bicycles.

The Crown argued Sweeney has shown a “complete lack of remorse” over the incident, which was unprovoked, and had a “significant emotional and physical impact” on the victims.

The Crown said the boy’s uncle was teaching him how to ride a bike. The boy hadn't learned at a younger age because he had been diagnosed with leukemia, the Crown said.

Sweeney has nine prior convictions for offences including assault, uttering threats and weapons charges, the Crown said.

Sweeney has already spent 46 days in custody, and was given 1 1/2 days credit for each day served prior to sentencing, which equals to 69 days.