Manitoba heart attack patient crowdfunds to cover $118K bills

The family of a southern Manitoba man is crowdfunding to pay for his hefty $118,000 medical bills after a serious heart attack left him seeking treatment in the U.S.

Robin Milne, of Piney, Man., was rushed to the nearest hospital in Roseau, Minn. in October. That facility has an emergency medical care agreement with Manitoba, but doctors ordered him transferred to another facility in North Dakota where Manitoba patients aren't covered.

"However, that’s where the province left him," reads the GoFundMe page. "With the clock ticking, and no air ambulance available to fly him to Winnipeg, he followed doctor's orders and went by air ambulance to a hospital in the US.



"It saved his life, but left Robin on the hook for (the) $118,000 medical bill."



The province has an agreement to pay the medical bills of people in southeastern Manitoba who seek medical care at two clinics operated by Altru Health System in Roseau and Warroad, Minn.

The government estimates that about 850 Manitobans are treated at these facilities each year. The agreement does not cover the costs of transporting patients to other hospitals in the U.S.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said he has ordered a review of the policy and wants more information about what happened to Milne.

The Manitoba NDP has called for the Progressive Conservative government to expand the program and cover Milne's costs.