Manitoba hikes education funding by 1 per cent; last year was 2.55 per cent

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is increasing funding to education by one per cent.

The Progressive Conservative government announced the $13.1-million increase on Wednesday.

Last year, the government gave a 2.55 per cent increase.

Education Minister Ian Wishart made the announcement after kicking off I Love To Read Month at a local school.

The total education budget is more than $1.3 billion.

Wishart says a priority will be to improve outcomes in literacy, math and science, subjects in which Manitoba students struggle compared to their national classmates.

He also says money will be redirected to meet those outcomes, but where it will come from is not yet known.

Wishart also says they want to hold off on announcements until the current school year is over.

“The message we’re trying to get out is that we certainly appreciate school boards showing some moderation in their requests, trying to be careful with their dollars, trying to find some efficiencies," he said.

"There’s always something out there you can do better and more carefully to try and keep costs under control.”

NDP education critic Wab Kinew says the funding is not adequate and will hurt students by making it tougher for teachers to offer the high-quality education families expect and deserve.

“The world is changing and we need to prepare students for the jobs and society of the future, which means we need to invest more in education, not less.” Kinew said.

“But today, the Pallister government has said it will give public schools millions less than they will need to keep up with inflation and rising costs.”