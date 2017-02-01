'So much love and positivity:' University students mark World Hijab Day

The University of Manitoba looked a little more colourful than usual on Wednesday – and it wasn’t just because the sun was out. Dozens of students tried on hijabs for the first time and wore them around campus as part of World Hijab Day.

Maryam Razzaq, the U of M Muslim Student Association (MSA) secretary, helped people try on the brightly coloured headscarves in University Centre.

“We’re here to clear up misconceptions,” Razzaq said. “Islam means peace. We’re just here to show that we’re normal human beings. We’re students here. I was born in Canada. We have the same values.”

World Hijab Day fell just days after a shooter opened fire on a Quebec City mosque, killing six people on Sunday night. Razzaq said since then, people have come up to her with messages of hope and support. One of her professors even pulled her aside after class to make sure she was okay.

“I was feeling very overwhelmed on the day it happened, but we’ve had so much love and positivity,” she said. “Even though the attacks were horrific, so many people have come together with love and respect and solidarity with our community, and I think it’s really brought the communities of Winnipeg together. We’ve had so much love and care that my heart is so full.

“(The attack) won’t stop me from being a proud Canadian. I’m unapologetically Muslim, and I’m unapologetically Canadian.”

Yazan Hammad, the MSA facility manager, said he hopes the event helped show people what Islam and the hijab are really about.

“We’re raising awareness about it. We’re celebrating it,” he said. “Our message is that women have the choice. They’re the ones who choose to wear it or not. We’re trying to show that Muslims are part of this society. We’re like everyone else. We’re humans. We live life like other people do.”