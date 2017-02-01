Police investigate Manitoba sports centre break-in
A 'large quantity' of sports memorabilia was stolen from the Manitoba Canada Games Sport for Life Centre.
Winnipeg police are seeking a 54-year-old man after a "large quantity" of sports memorabilia was stolen from the Manitoba Canada Games Sport for Life Centre on Monday.
Police say the break-in occurred at around 2:30 a.m. at 145 Pacific Ave. They have since identified Douglas Bertram Reesby as a suspect and issued an arrest warrant in his name. Reesby is known to police.
He's described as standing at six-foot-two, weighing 160 lbs and with medium build.
Anyone with information regarding about his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators immediately at 204-986-2877 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
