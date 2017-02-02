Bowman says 'no' to sanctuary city status for Winnipeg – for now

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban that targets people from seven Muslim majority countries, a number of Canadian cities are declaring themselves as sanctuaries for those affected by the policy.

Ottawa’s city council is poised to vote on whether to become a so-called sanctuary city, while this week Toronto mayor, John Tory, presented a motion reaffirming the city’s status, according to media reports.

Hamilton already has sanctuary city status, and London’s city council also just voted to get it.

But what exactly is a sanctuary city?

It varies from city to city, but lately, the term has been seen as a display of protest to Trump’s executive order and Islamophobia in general.

The status also serves as a promise to all residents, those documented and undocumented, that they will have access to city services without being hassled over their immigration status.

Asked whether Winnipeg could be the next Canadian hub to become to be a sanctuary city, mayor Brian Bowman’s office said no – at least not for now.

“At this point, frontline agencies and organizations helping and assisting new arrivals have not identified a need to declare Winnipeg a 'sanctuary city,'” Jonathan Hildebrand, Bowman’s spokesman, wrote in an email statement to Metro on Thursday.

“It also isn’t clear what the increased benefits or improvements would be from a declaration of this nature. Nevertheless, Mayor Bowman remains open to the idea, and welcomes feedback and thoughts from the community about the need to undertake a declaration such as this.”

In the U.S., sanctuary cities are municipalities that refuse to ‘out’ undocumented residents and turn them over federal immigration authorities.