Report calls out ‘hiccups’ in Syrian refugee settlement process

Local refugee resettlement agencies are calling for more housing support from the provincial government.

A Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives Manitoba report released in January recommends the provincial and federal governments restore rent supplements for resettled refugees to support long-term housing options.

According to the report, Syrian government-assisted refugees had access to rent supplements from Manitoba Housing under the former provincial NDP government. Hani Al-Ubeady, one of the report’s authors, said the new Progressive Conservative government put the program on pause, a move he says creates “hiccups” in the refugee settlement process.

“It’s very expensive to afford to rent a place,” Al-Ubeady told Metro. “Not having a place to live makes it difficult to start your life.”

He stressed that access to safe, affordable housing allows newcomers to actively participate in society.

“I think we need to start thinking about housing newcomers as an investment in human capital toward the future. It is essential. Without adequate housing, we cannot expect people to healthily integrate. It cripples us. We have to all stand together as a society and figure out how to best help in this kind of situation.”

Rita Chahal, the executive director of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council (MIIC), agrees. The MIIC runs Welcome Place, a settlement agency that helps refugees find housing and supports in Winnipeg.

She said the rent supplement program that existed under the provincial NDPs is no longer available to the people Welcome Place helps, something that drastically impacts refugees’ quality of life.

“It’s important for anyone to have a place to live. These people have very small budgets to begin with, so they have to dip into other income,” like their food or federal child benefits, she said.

Chahal stressed the need for discussions about how to better manage housing in Manitoba. She asks anyone who wants to help to donate money on the Welcome Place website.

Manitoba Housing has yet to respond to Metro's request for comment.

The CCPA report directly calls on the federal and provincial governments to focus on:

Increasing the temporary/transitional housing capacity of refugee-serving organizations Restoring rent supplements for resettled refugees’ long-term housing options Prioritizing the hiring and retention of skilled workers within the refugee-serving sector beyond a temporary basis

A total of 928 Syrian refugees arrived in Manitoba between Nov. 4, 2015 and March 11, 2016:

766 were government-assisted refugees

37 were privately sponsored refugees

125 came via the Blended Visa Office-Referred Program

Where the 928 refugees settled: