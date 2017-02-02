Longtime director of Winnipeg Harvest set to retire

The longtime director of Winnipeg Harvest is set to retire.

The food bank announced on Thursday that David Northcott will be stepping down as executive director, a position he first took back in 1984.

Northcott took a break from 2004 to 2007 when he ran for federal politics and toured Africa, according to a media release.

The release describes Northcott as a passionate advocate for food justice and human rights.

Northcott has earned a number of accolades for his work and community service throughout his career.

He received the Order of Manitoba in 2000 and two years later was an NGO member to the United Nations Second World Food Summit.