Longtime director of Winnipeg Harvest set to retire
David Northcott has served as the executive director Winnipeg Harvest since 1984, taking a break from 2004 to 2007.
The food bank announced on Thursday that David Northcott will be stepping down as executive director, a position he first took back in 1984.
Northcott took a break from 2004 to 2007 when he ran for federal politics and toured Africa, according to a media release.
The release describes Northcott as a passionate advocate for food justice and human rights.
Northcott has earned a number of accolades for his work and community service throughout his career.
He received the Order of Manitoba in 2000 and two years later was an NGO member to the United Nations Second World Food Summit.
Northcott went on to receive the Order of Canada in 2012.
