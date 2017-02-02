Heritage or not? Public Safety Building debate reached cabinet minister

The debate surrounding the heritage value of Winnipeg’s Public Safety building got the attention of more than just city officials, residents and advocates of modernist architecture.

A briefing note released under freedom of information legislation shows the issue landed on the desk of Manitoba’s Minister of Culture, Heritage and Sport last summer.

Rochelle Squires said in an interview Thursday she had been in cabinet for less than three months as opinions were swirling about the heritage value of the 50-year-old building, which the city set on a course for demolition in April 2016.

Councillors made their decision based a city-commissioned report that said refurbishing the interior of the former police headquarters would be too costly, and recommended it, along with the neighbouring Civic Centre Parkade, close in 2012, be torn down and the site be redeveloped into public space, with a portion sold into private hands.

According to the briefing note, the city is unique in that it has powers under the historical resources bylaw, adopted in 2014, to grant heritage status to the building. All other municipal governments must bestow heritage status under provincial legislation.

And although the act allows the province to designate sites with heritage status if it's “considered to be of significance to the province as a whole,” Squires said that request must come from a building’s owner. In the case of the Public Safety Building, that didn’t happen.

“Exceptions have not been made in the past and that was the end of the story,” she said.

“We have never interfered.”

Consultations are currently underway to determine a redevelopment plan for the PSB lands. CentureVenture, the city’s arms-length downtown development agency, is leading the charge with the city's the planning department.

The briefing note chronicles the PSB's history from its construction in 1966 as part of “a civic modernization” campaign that included city hall, the Centennial Concert Hall and the Manitoba Museum.

The PSB building officially closed in July 2016 when police moved into their new headquarters on Smith Street, which is the subject of an RCMP fraud investigation.

Squires wouldn’t say if she considers the PSB of heritage value, noting it's the cities that commissioned studies and chose not to spend what planning staff predicted would be millions to restore the interior and reclad the Tyndall stone exterior.

“Buildings in general tell a story of our past. I mean buildings are a time capsule of where we came from and there’s significant historic resources associated with a lot of these buildings,” Squires said.

“I would never want to see a building’s fate determined specifically on its aesthetic value.”

Asked if she liked the building’s brutalist-style Squires said, “My department policy is that we don’t interfere with matters under consideration at the municipal level.”