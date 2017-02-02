Manitoba Liberals will pick a new leader in mid-October
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Liberal Party is to choose a new leader in the fall as part of its ongoing attempt to rebuild.
The party has set Oct. 21 for a leadership convention in Winnipeg and will start accepting nominations on May 15.
The Liberals have been struggling for two decades, but made gains in last year's election when they won three seats.
Leader Rana Bokhari did not win a seat, stepped down from the party helm and has been replaced on an interim basis by Judy Klassen.
The Liberal leadership vote will happen one month after the Manitoba New Democrats choose their next leader.
The NDP were ousted in last year's election after 17 years in power, prompting former premier Greg Selinger to resign as party leader.
He has been replaced on an interim basis by Flor Marcelino.
