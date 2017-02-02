Manitoba NDP interim leader's move undemocratic, unprecedented: labour leader

WINNIPEG — Manitoba labour leader Kevin Rebeck says a letter written by the NDP's interim leader and its president is undemocratic and unprecedented.

A party committee recently laid out two options for a leadership vote in September.

The internal letter, obtained by The Canadian Press, touts the benefits of every party member getting a vote rather than sending delegates to the leadership convention.

Rebeck, who is also on the NDP's provincial council, says president Ovide Mercredi and interim leader Flor Marcelino are interfering in a decision that's to be made at the party's annual convention in March.

There has been infighting in the NDP since 2014, when five senior cabinet ministers openly challenged the leadership of then-premier Greg Selinger.

Selinger survived the coup, but stepped down as leader after the NDP lost last April's provincial election to the Progessive Conservatives.