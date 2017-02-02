NewLeaf doubles flights to high-demand markets, but cuts destinations
For Winnipeg fliers, that means more NewLeaf flight options to Abbotsford, Edmonton and Hamilton.
NewLeaf is boosting its flight frequency this summer, doubling routes in high-demand markets.
The Winnipeg-based low-fare flight company announced on Thursday that travellers will see the increased routes between May 1 and Oct. 30, 2017.
For Winnipeg fliers, that means more NewLeaf flight options to the following markets:
• Abbotsford (nine times per week)
• Edmonton (three times per week)
• Hamilton (five times per week)
However, that means fewer NewLeaf destinations. Currently, NewLeaf lands in seven markets. This summer, it will land in five markets.
NewLeaf launched on July 25, 2016 as an ultra-low fare flight option.
The company is a ticket reseller, buying seats from Kelowna, B.C.-based Flair Airlines and selling them to the public for cheap. Flair Airlines, which owns and operates a fleet of Boeing 737-400 jets, is licensed under the Canadian Transportation Agency.
The company is advertising flights from Abbotsford to Edmonton, Winnipeg and Hamilton for $19. Tickets from Halifax to Edmonton cost $39.
