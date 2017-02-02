Two Pablo Picasso exhibits coming to the WAG

Picasso is coming to Winnipeg for the first time in almost half a century.

In 100 days, the Winnipeg Art Gallery will host two exhibitions of Pablo Picasso’s work: Picasso in Canada and Picasso: Man and Beast. The Vollard Suite of Prints.

Picasso in Canada is part of the Canada 150 Celebrations and brings together over 30 paintings, drawings, engravings and ceramic pieces from eight museums across the country. The exhibit spans five decades of Picasso’s work and includes intimate portraits of the artist’s lovers. The Vollard Suite features 100 prints and etchings and is one of the only complete sets in the world today.

“Picasso is one of the most recognizable names in the world, and whether or not you know his art, this pair of exhibitions will surprise and excite you by highlighting his extraordinary skill and many sides,” WAG director and CEO Dr. Stephen Borys said in a release.