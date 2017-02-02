Lovesick for this soundtrack: Winnipeg film score nominated for award

Jocelyne Schellenburg was sitting first row, near the middle, last Friday when the Winnipeg-based movie Lovesick came on the screen in the cozy theatre at Cinematheque.

As much as she was there to watch the story of a 33-year-old man named Dash who's mourning the loss of his ex-girlfriend who's marrying someone else, she was equally as delighted to listen to the music that weaves throughout the rom-com.

That’s because the soundtrack was written by her son Matt Schellenburg, a 32-year-old member of the popular Winnipeg-based indie-pop band Royal Canoe, who grew up in Kleefeld, Man.

“Mom would be thrilled if you pointed out that I’m from Kleefeld,” said Matt Schellenburg, in an interview with Metro from Manchester, England where he and his Royal Canoe bandmates are currently touring.

Schellenburg had worked with the mastermind behind Lovesick, writer Tyson Caron, on previous projects. When the time came for Caron to collaborate with someone to create the soundtrack for his “love letter” to Winnipeg he turned to his friend, Matt.

“I had worked with Tyson before on some documentaries,” he said. “He came to me with this vision of what he wanted and I knew I could be a part of this.”

While he did bring in other musical talent, including bandmate Matt Peters, Schellenberg's soundtrack features 13 original songs and features an all-Manitoban lineup of musical contributors, including John K. Samson (the Weakerthans), Alexa Dirks (Begonia) and Bobby Desjarlais (Attica Riots).

It seems others besides Mom Schellenburg like what they hear from the Lovesick soundtrack. Her boy is up for the award for Achievement Music – Original Song award at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto March 12 (psst... this is kinda the Canadian version of the Academy Awards, so it’s a big deal).

“The song is one of my favourites from the soundtrack,” he said. “It’s acoustic guitar and I really enjoyed doing it.”