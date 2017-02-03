Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Channel your inner Eddie

If you're a fan of Iron Maiden, you probably know the band is not including Winnipeg as part of its Book of Souls 2017 tour. Head bangers collectively say boooo! But that’s ok, because Maiden Manitoba is pleased to fill the void. This Iron Maiden tribute band will be rocking the Assiniboine Gordon Inn on the Park (The Big A) Saturday, Feb. 4. Don’t run to the hills…run to 1975 Portage Avenue for 10 p.m. and party like it’s 1985.

You read, I read, we all read

February is I Love to Read month, and Winnipeg’s public libraries are kicking things off with Take Your Child to the Library Day, Saturday Feb. 4. There will be magicians and puppet shows at libraries throughout the city. Kids can make their own library card holder and bookmark, play some games, complete a scavenger hunt, read some exciting books and show off new library cards with fun props in a photo booth. Every library has something different going on, so check out the Winnipeg library website for more info.

Super Bowl Sunday Celebrations

The 51st Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 5, and while there will be events virtually everywhere, you might want to check out the party at the Thirsty Lion, 525 Dale Boulevard. The Oak Park Raider’s Football Alumni Committee will be hosting a fundraiser with proceeds going towards renovations at Gil Bramwell Field. Doors open at 2 p.m., tickets cost $10 and snacks are available at halftime. Bonus – Oak Park Alum and Blue Bomber Andrew Harris will be inducted into the committee's Hall of Fame after 6 p.m.

Inner city neighbourhood celebrates winter

It’s a one-day winter festival for the entire family! The West Broadway Snoball will be held at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre, 185 Young Street from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be skating, snow sculpture building, a snow obstacle course and games. A warming fire will serve as a venue for storytelling and drumming. A horse-drawn wagon will take people on a tour of the neighbourhood. The Good Food Club will serve free food and snacks. The West Broadway Community Organization will recognize a community leader for her long-standing contribution to the neighbourhood, and there will be a special appearance by the West Broadway Yetis!

Catfish Fever