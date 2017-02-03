Mike Moore to step down as Manitoba Home Builders' Association president

Less than two weeks after launching a legal battle against the city's growth fee plan, the president of a Manitoba construction group has announced his retirement.

Mike Moore, president of the Manitoba Home Builders' Association, said he will step down from his position on June 30. However, he will stay on – on a part-time contract basis – as a spokesman for the contentious impact fee issue.

"We didn’t think it was fair to have a new person take over this portfolio this far down the road," he wrote in an email on Friday announcing his retirement. "Hopefully, I will be able to see it through to a fair and timely conclusion."

The new impact fee policy will take effect May 1, with developers building new homes on the outskirts of the city being the first to pay. The fee for building a new 1,800-square-foot home will be $9,500.

On Jan. 24, the home builders' association and Urban Development Institute (UDI) announced they filed a notice of application at Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench, requesting the new impact fee bylaw be reviewed by a judge.

The pair of development groups also want a ruling that states the bylaw is an "indirect tax" on homebuyers and is discriminatory since it only applies to some, not all, new homes.

Moore said the board of directors has been aware of his retirement plans for the past six months.