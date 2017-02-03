Winnipeg police look up, way up, to catch suspected fleeing auto thief

WINNIPEG — A suspected car thief in Winnipeg is facing charges after he went to great heights to avoid the long arm of the law.

Police say patrol officers spotted a stolen auto Thursday night that turned down a back lane and smashed into a snowbank before its three occupants fled on foot.

With the help of the canine unit and the aid of the police helicopter, officers discovered the alleged thief had climbed about 30 metres up a tree to avoid detection.

He climbed safely down into the waiting arms of officers, who promptly arrested him.

Dallas Ross, a 20-year-old Winnipegger, remains in custody on two charges, including one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.