'Incredible:' Winnipeg student recalls strangers' kindness in downtown attack

A Red River College student is still sporting bandages and stitches following a random attack downtown on the weekend, but he’s thankful to those who rushed to his side.

“The people were incredible,” said 24-year-old Dylan Murray. “They called the police and put me in a safe place until help arrived.”

Murray was attacked around 5:30 p.m. Friday on his afternoon walk home from the college’s Exchange District Campus.

He now has stitches on his cheek, and one hand is still wrapped in bandages after surgery.

Police have made an arrest in Murray’s assault. It was one in a string of five reported stabbings in the Exchange District and downtown areas over the last two weeks. Victims were stabbed and robbed of personal items, often without warning, police said Monday.

“I saw someone out of the corner of my eye coming up fast behind me,” said Murray. “I turned to look at them and they just stabbed and hit my glasses, shattered them on my face and then stabbed me in the cheek.”

The assault took place near the Yellow Dog Tavern on Donald Street just south of Notre Dame Avenue. A suspect also allegedly assaulted five other people between Jan. 13 and 30.

Murray said he got defensive wounds on his hands trying to stop his attacker from stabbing him in the neck. Murray said he dropped his phone and the suspect changed focus.

“This guy took a step back, grabbed my phone off the ground and ran away,” he said.

Murray is one of two Red River College students reportedly assaulted in the last two weeks. The other victim was attacked inside the Exchange District Campus on Princess Street.

Red River College security supervisor Rick Lange said the school is taking the assaults very seriously and they’re looking at ways to improve the safety of everyone who visits and uses the college.

“We have gone to such exceptional lengths to make sure that we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our students, our staff and patrons of the college,” said Lange.

The school is adding four new security cameras and beefing up security patrols.