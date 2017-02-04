Hundreds march for human rights following Quebec mosque shooting

Hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered at The Forks on Saturday in support of peace, diversity and inclusion.

The Winnipeg Walk for Human Rights, spearheaded by Mayor Brian Bowman, followed the shootings in Quebec City and Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Bowman said it’s now more important than ever that the city comes together as a community.

“You may feel, at times, a sense of powerlessness when you watch events occurring in the world,” he told the crowd at The Forks Market. This is absolutely incredible, and it really speaks to the power that you all have to mobilize and support the things that we’re all talking about here today.

“While others are building walls, we’re going to keep, as a community, building bridges within our community and beyond our borders.”

Dan Vandal, MP for St. Boniface-St. Vital, read, in English and French, the names of the six men killed at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday: Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Azzedine Soufiane, Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry.

“Today, we walk for these innocent victims, but we also walk for peace,” he said. “We will walk for human rights. We will walk for our humanity. But most of all, we will walk to love one another.”

After the walk, which circled the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Bowman stressed the importance of spreading positivity in a time of hate.

“Today was just a simple act of solidarity, and I hope it’s an empowering message for those that are here and are walking,” he told reporters.

Bowman invites people to denounce hate and discrimination using the #MakeItAwkward hashtag on social media. He also announced that the Canadian Museum for Human Rights would offer free entry for the rest of the day.