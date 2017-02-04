Troy Grosenick makes 36 saves, Barracuda beat Moose to extend win streak
WINNIPEG — Troy Grosenick made 36 saves as the San Jose Barracuda extended their win streak to five games with a 5-4 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Adam Helewka, John McCarthy, Daniel O'Regan and Buddy Robinson built up a 4-1 lead after two periods for the Barracuda (24-11-4). Marcus Sorensen's empty netter late in the third turned into the game winner.
Peter Stoykewych scored in the first for the Moose (18-22-5). Kyle Connor had a pair of goals to make it a 4-3 game before Sorensen added a fifth goal for San Jose.
Quinton Howden made it 5-4 just 11 seconds after Sorensen's marker.
Jamie Phillips made his AHL debut for the Winnipeg Jets' affiliate and stopped 34-of-38 shots in defeat.
The Barracuda went 1 for 3 on the power play while Manitoba scored once on four chances with the man advantage.
