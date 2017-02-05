‘It’s about acceptance’: Winnipeg-born animator Ken Cuperus on his YTV show

Ken Cuperus is an animator, writer and producer, but Winnipeg comedy fans might know him better as a member of The Brave New Weasels troupe. Now, the former Manitoban is the creator and executive producer of The Stanley Dynamic, a family sitcom he says is akin to Family Ties or Family Matters. The twist? Luke, one of the kids in the family, is a cartoon character.

Metro spoke to Cuperus, who now calls Toronto home, about blending live-action with animation and his Canadian Screen Award nomination. Answers have been edited for clarity and length.

Metro: What inspired the concept and the format for The Stanley Dynamic?

Ken Cuperus: I think it was my career trajectory that kind of inspired it in the first place. I worked in animation first, so I knew a lot about animation. Once I learned all about sitcoms and stuff, it was just kind of combining the two.

M: What challenges does Luke face as an animated character in a live-action world?

KC: I think it’s about acceptance. We live in a society where, you know, the traditional family is actually anything. It’s not mom, dad and two kids anymore. My own family, we have a biological son and an adopted Chinese daughter. Looking at other families on our street, there are some very unique families, and we live in an age where that’s kind of normal.

We really play Luke as a normal kid. He never gets bullied. Despite the fact that he’s the only animated character we’ve ever seen in this world, nobody even really reacts to that. He’s just considered one of the gang.

That was important to me going in. It’s not Alf or something where this character kind of arrives and is part of the family. He was born into the family. He has a biological twin brother. He just happened to come out as a cartoon.

M: How does it feel to receive a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Writing in a Children’s Series for The Stanley Dynamic?

KC: It’s really tough to get nominations, especially for some of the kid stuff. Because there’s an animated character, it tends to fall into children’s categories more often than not. It’s great. I’m really excited about that. I actually would have preferred to see the show or some of the actors nominated above myself, but we’ll take what we can get.

M: What can people expect from the second season of The Stanley Dynamic?

KC: The biggest thing they can expect is more Luke. In Season 1, we were just trying to figure out how to make it work with an animated character. We kind of underused the character, because we weren’t sure how expensive it would be. In Season 2, we solved a lot of those problems and have a lot of stories where Luke kind of takes the lead, including the first episode. We have some really cool guest stars, including Alan Thicke. It may be one of if not his final performance. We’re looking forward to airing that.

M: What is your advice for people looking to break out into even one of the fields you’ve worked in?

KC: I guess my biggest thing would just be to keep at it. It took me 10 years to achieve even the beginnings of where I kind of wanted to end up. More than anything, I think it’s just staying the course, believing that eventually you’re going to be able to get there. Understand that it’s a marathon, not a 100-yard dash.