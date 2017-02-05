Police investigate 'serious incident' in Elmwood
The area at Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue has since been reopened to traffic.
Winnipeg police were on the scene of a reported shooting in the Elmwood neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
Police taped off the area at Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue at around 7 a.m., but it has since reopened. They are calling it a “serious incident,” but have yet to release more information.
More to come.
