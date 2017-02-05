News / Winnipeg

Police investigate 'serious incident' in Elmwood

The area at Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue has since been reopened to traffic.

Winnipeg police investigate the scene of a

Shaun McLeod photo

Winnipeg police investigate the scene of a "serious incident" near Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue on Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police were on the scene of a reported shooting in the Elmwood neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Police taped off the area at Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue at around 7 a.m., but it has since reopened. They are calling it a “serious incident,” but have yet to release more information. 

More to come.

