News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police descend on Elmwood to deal with 'serious incident'

Police say Midwinter between Brazier and Levi streets is closed.

The Winnipeg Police Service logo

File / Metro Order this photo

The Winnipeg Police Service logo

Winnipeg police are on the scene of a "serious incident" on Midwinter Avenue. 

Police took to Twitter on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. to say that Midwinter Avenue between Brazier and Levi streets is closed while police investigate. 

They have provided no other information about the incident.

More to come.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...