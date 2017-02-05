Winnipeg police descend on Elmwood to deal with 'serious incident'
Police say Midwinter between Brazier and Levi streets is closed.
Winnipeg police are on the scene of a "serious incident" on Midwinter Avenue.
Police took to Twitter on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. to say that Midwinter Avenue between Brazier and Levi streets is closed while police investigate.
They have provided no other information about the incident.
More to come.
