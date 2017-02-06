Andrea Giesbrecht found guilty of hiding infant remains
Giesbrecht's children were likely born alive, a judge ruled on Monday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A Winnipeg woman has been found guilty of hiding six dead infants in a storage locker.
Judge Murray Thompson told a courtroom on Monday that Andrea Giesbrecht's children were likely born alive.
Giesbrecht was arrested in October 2014 after police found the remains in garbage bags and other containers inside a U-Haul storage locker. She had pleaded not guilty to all six counts of disposing a body of a dead child.
Medical experts testified the infants were at or near full term, but were so badly decomposed it was impossible to determine how they died.
The Crown argued that Giesbrecht took great pains to hide the remains and her pregnancies, while the defence said she was saving the bodies - not disposing of them.
More to come.
- With files from The Canadian Press
-
View from the 300s
Hustler: Record, expansion draft to decide Winnipeg Jets direction
-
Inside the Perimeter
VanRaes: 'Deeply troubled,' Bowman? Time to get serious about transparency