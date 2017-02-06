Winnipeg City Hall faces corporate shakeup

The head of Winnipeg Transit will soon have more than just buses to worry about.

On Monday, the city confirmed Dave Wardrop has been hired as the new chief transportation and utilities officer, a position recently created by the city.

He will start his new gig on Monday, where he will oversee the day-to-day operations and capital projects of three civic departments: transit, public works and water and waste, along with two special operating agencies.

Wardrop has worked at the city for three decades, and joined the upper echelon of bureaucrats in 2005 when he was named director of Winnipeg Transit, replacing Rick Borland when he retired.

An acting director of transit will be announced before Monday, according to Felicia Wiltshire, director of customer service and communications, in an email to Metro on Monday.

She says the city will also announce who has been hired to take on the new role of chief innovation officer before the end of February.

This position, along with the chief transportation and utilities officer and one other, were created in order to "find more efficiencies and to open up reporting structures in the Public Service," Wiltshire writes.

From now on six positions, instead of three, will report to the city's chief administrative officer, Doug McNeil.

Here's a list of who's who in the city's upper management team:

Doug McNeil - Chief administrative officer

Michael Jack - Chief corporate services officer (formerly called chief operating officer)

Mike Ruta - Chief financial officer

Felicia Wiltshire - Director of customer service and communication

Georges Chartier - Chief asset and project management officer (new position)

Dave Wardrop - Chief transportation and utilities officer (new position)