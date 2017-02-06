Judge to give verdict for Winnipeg woman accused of hiding dead babies in locker

WINNIPEG — A judge is to give his decision today in the case of a woman charged with disposing of the remains of six infants in a Winnipeg storage locker.

Andrea Giesbrecht has pleaded not guilty to six counts of disposing of a body of a dead child.

The verdict by provincial court Judge Murray Thompson is to be live-streamed by media outlets.

Giesbrecht was arrested in October 2014 after police found the remains in garbage bags and other containers inside a U-Haul storage locker.

Medical experts testified the infants were at or near full term, but were so badly decomposed it was impossible to determine how they died.