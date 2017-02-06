Non-profit group fundraising to keep pop-up shelter open

Just a warm place to sleep.

That’s all local non-profit 1 Just City is trying to offer the city’s homeless population with their latest initiative, according to fund developer Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud.

Earlier this winter, she and her colleagues at 1 Just City—which supports four different outreach sites in Winnipeg’s core with meal programs and a litany of other services—were floored when a woman caught in the cold died one frigid night in downtown Winnipeg.

Following that tragedy, and a call-out from local advocates for Winnipeggers to let their relatives in from the cold, she and 1 Just City began opening the doors of Augustine United Church in Osborne Village to the homeless.

They’ve done so every night since Jan. 28, and now they’re fundraising to keep doing so until the end of March.

“We’re open as an emergency response,” Whitecloud said. “We opened to those people who for some reason or another aren’t able to make the 45-minute walk from (Osborne Village area) to the nearest shelter (the Salvation Army Booth Centre).”

Augustine United donated the space, and the Salvation Army donated sleep mats, while 1 Just City partnered with the Indigenous-owned and operated Bear Paw Security to be key holders, keep the peace, and open and shut the doors, along with around 23 volunteers.

Whitecloud said the funds raised during 1 Just City’s ongoing campaign are meant to cover the costs of that security contract, as well as cleaning and laundry supplies.

She’s looking for 64 donors or “heroes” to personally contribute or pledge $250 each to keep the emergency response shelter open until March 31.

Since opening the emergency shelter, she said there have been about seven regular visitors, just about half of their 15-bed capacity. For those people, she said it’s been a welcome addition to the neighbourhood.

“It’s appreciated,” she said. “One of the gentlemen I would consider our most consistent regular recently donated $20 of his own panhandling income… we said, ‘you don’t need to do that, we’re happy to provide this,’ but he said ‘Well, I really want to do this because it’s meant so much to me… to sleep inside and be warm this winter.’

“So we think it’s an important thing to be doing.”

Whitecloud explained the next step after this winter will be to work “collaboratively with End Homelessness Winnipeg” to make sure the pop-up shelter is meeting a need and not duplicating a service.