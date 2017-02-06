Winnipeg cab driver injured when routine trip shattered by gunfire

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg taxi driver is recovering from a shoulder wound after someone cut off his cab at an intersection and started shooting at his car.

Police say the cabbie had customers with him when he was confronted early Sunday morning by another vehicle in a northeast neighbourhood.

Someone got out of the second auto and started firing in the direction of the cab, striking it a number of times before the attackers sped away.

The taxi driver's customers also fled but none of them was injured.

Gurmail Mangat, the president of Unicity Taxi, says three shots went through the windshield but the driver wasn’t seriously injured.