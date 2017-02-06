Another year, another patch of turbulence for the Winnipeg Police Board

Another year, and another member of the Winnipeg Police Board has found themselves in hot water.

It was early 2016 when Coun. Ross Eadie got himself suspended from the board after spending a night in the drunk-tank, reported to have acted belligerently towards responding officers.

That prompted the board to investigate, which concluded shortly thereafter that Eadie’s behaviour—which he conceded was embarrassing—did not compromise the integrity board, still in its infancy after convening for the first time in 2013.

A little over a year later it’s new chairman Coun. Jeff Browaty who’s in trouble.

After rising on the floor of council to question the need for city employees to take a half-day training session on the history of Indian residential schools, the board’s Indigenous Council on Policing and Crime Prevention said his behavior was unacceptable, according to member Damon Johnston. (Johnston also sits on the Mayor’s Indigenous Advisory Circle that chose to forgive him.)

Now the board has to choose whether to ask the mayor to remove Browaty from his post, or let him stay the course.

Barry Tuckett, who is vice chair of the board, told Metro he wants the situation resolved quickly, saying it's not good for anyone.

Call it a coincidence, but the police board is gaining a reputation for being the place where the words, behaviors and political maneuverings of those seated around the table--both directly and indirectly--are put under a spotlight for the public to sit back and watch.

Perhaps that’s no surprise considering the board functions as a civilian oversight body and has no shortage of contentious topics to tackle.

It’s a meeting place for politicians and cop brass, crafted also to include prominent Indigenous and activist voices.

Nevertheless, those Friday morning meetings have been ground zero for more than a few frank--and uncomfortable--exchanges.

Just take a look.

Less than a month on the job of police chief, Danny Smyth found himself apologizing for the negative language used by another officer to describe a homicide victim, who was a 29-year-old mother of three and Indigenous.

Months prior, opposition MLAs and community groups accused the Tories of playing partisan politics after removing inner-city Indigenous activist Leslie Spillett – one of two provincial appointees on the board--after winning the April 2016 election.

Then there were cases where police decisions were scrutinized, like the purchase a $343,000 armoured vehicle, or escorting an NHL hockey team to a game.

Each of these example stands as proof that power can be called out, and those in charge have to answer for the actions taken under their leadership.