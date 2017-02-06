Winnipeg's first cycle café gearing up for summer

Like peanut butter and jelly, Tim Woodcock figures coffee and bicycles were just meant to be together, which is why he has opened the city’s first cycle café in Old St. Vital.

He learned about the perfect pairing during his youthful years spent racing bikes around Europe, where he says “the cycling culture is to go have a cappuccino or espresso, go out for a ride, then post-ride go back for a coffee.”

Around the world, bike racing teams often meet at cafés before training sessions, and many of the high-profile teams have coffee companies on their sponsor rosters.

Eventually, coffee and biking culture merged formally to provide a “cycle café” experience to road-weary riders, giving them the chance to meet their barista, mechanic, and peers all in one place.

“It’s really about community,” Woodcock said.

However, as is often the case with cycling trends across the pond and in more pedal-friendly North American cities, the cycle café concept was late arriving in Winnipeg.

Not for lack of interest, though.

As Woodcock is an aficionado of both bikes and bean brews, and as the owner of Woodcock Cycle Works, he’s been itching to unite his two passions for about a decade.

For the past two years he’s been testing out different coffees and associated machines to “get it right” when opening his own cycle café in his St. Mary’s Road store, which he finally did just before snow signalled this winter had arrived.

He went with an espresso machine from the World Barista Championship, tested out countless grinders to find the perfect one (a deluxe model imported from Germany) since grinding properly is “quite a science,” and he even identified a unique house blend to serve.

“We didn’t want to rush it,” he said. “When we originally opened up (on St. Mary’s Road in 2006) we had a lounge area… now it’s transitioned into the café.”

Since the “soft launch” in October, and during the bike shop’s admittedly less active winter season, he and his staff have been dialling in the cycle café to ensure peak performance this spring and, most importantly, this summer, when Woodcock Cycle Works plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

“It’s been a good thing, it’s allowed us to get our feet wet, get comfortable with the added traffic flow, the coffee equipment and everything,” Woodcock said. “Summer time is when we’re going to really start pushing it now that everything is in place.”

In addition to the house blend, the café will feature high-quality guest coffees from all over, including local roasters like Dogwood and Black Pearl. Soon, it will also offer Nitro Coffee, kegged and nitrogen-cooled iced coffee drinks that pour with head like a Guinness beer, “more of a summer thing.”

Woodcock’s goal, in addition to introducing Winnipeg to the “cycle café” culture and strengthening the local biking community with a convenient one-stop hub, is “to get more and more people trying quality coffee.”

“There’s a lot to it all, and I feel like we’re going in the right direction with the work we’re doing,” he said. “Now when someone is in getting a bike repaired, or going out for a ride or whatever, they know they can come in and have a good cup of coffee, look around the shop… people can come in, gather, talk about cycling, look at some nice bikes, and just hang out.”