Bold cyclists to brave wintery commute to work

Pedal-powered commuters anxiously awaiting this summer’s annual bike-to-work day can get their fix early, as the winter version of the event takes place this week.

On Friday Feb. 10, cyclists in Winnipeg will participate in the International Winter Bike to Work Day, which has become somewhat of a global competition between participating cities.

Anyone who plans on riding their bike to work or school on the specified day is invited to “commit” on the event’s official website—every commitment adds up, and each city registered to compete is ranked based on projected participation levels.

Presently, Winnipeg is ranked 11th worldwide, situating it in the top 25 cities overall, but right behind other Canadian cities including Montreal, Calgary, and Kelowna.

Bike Winnipeg director Mark Cohoe said Winnipeg has a strong contingent of hardy cyclists who have braved winter temperatures for the past four iterations of the event, and he expects this year to be no different.

As of Monday, 90 people in Winnipeg had committed to participate.

Spare parts

In addition to the Winter Bike to Work Day event, the City of Winnipeg is also hoping to gather cyclist’s opinions for several projects in early planning stages.

Online and on Winter Bike to Work Day, the city is looking for feedback on the planned West Alexander to East Exchange Corridor project, which is meant to “balance the needs of stakeholders and improve travel choices,” according to a prepared statement.

The project will involve upgrading the existing painted bike lanes on McDermot Avenue and Bannatyne Avenue by swapping them out for protected infrastructure.

Pop-up public consultations will take place between 10 a.m. and noon at Bronuts on King Street, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in the Loewen Atrium of Red River College or at the Across the Board Café on Bannatyne, or down the road from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Boon Burger.