Lukes to host open house on impact fees in Winnipeg

Coun. Janice Lukes will hold an open house on growth fees this week.

On Wednesday, residents can hear from a panel of developers, planners and real estate experts about how these fees will apply to their communities.

Lukes, who is the ward councillor for South Winnipeg, which includes the suburb of Waverley West, was an outspoken opponent of the city’s adoption of impact fees, citing a lack of proper process and meaningful consultation with the industry.

“My job is to help answer questions to my constituents,” she said of her open house in a recent interview, adding she has received inquiries about the fees from some residents.

“When you’re fundamentally changing the way a city grows, you should be communicating it to the residents.”

Lukes still questions why the city isn’t hosting their own set of open houses or public meetings on impact fees.

“We’re doing a year-long consultation on the taking down of the Public Safety Building,” she explained.

“But we’re not doing any public consultation for impact fees.”

Lukes’ session takes place at the Waverley Heights Community Centre on 1885 Chancellor Drive at 7 p.m.

As of May 1, developers building new homes on the outskirts of the city will have to pay the new charges, which will amount to under $10,000 for the construction of a 1,800-square-foot single family home,

City council approved charging impact fees in a 10-6 vote last October.