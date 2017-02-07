Police arrest 14 suspects in 'significant' drug operation

Fourteen suspects are in custody after a police operation uncovered large amounts of drugs and cash in the city's central and North End.

Project Central, which started in September 2016, was "initiated due to significant criminal activity associated to the buying and selling of illicit drugs," according to a Winnipeg police press release.

On Friday, Jan. 27, officers from the Division 11 and District 3 and 4 Community Support Unit, the Street Crime Unit and the Tactical Support Team conducted search warrants at two central city homes (the 200 block of Beacon Street adn the 600 block of Pacific Avenue) and one North End home (the 500 block of Leila Avenue).

As a result, police seized the following:

* $8,500 cash

* Cocaine with an estimated street value of $18,000

* Crystal Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,500

* Marijuana with an estimated street value of $360

* 1.1 kg of a white (unknown) powder (lab tests pending)

* Loaded sawed-off rifle

* Several thousand dollars' worth of clothing and jewellery

The 14 suspects now face numerous drug- and weapon-related offences.