Police investigating possible Monday night homicide
A 28-year-old man who was found badly injured in the North End Monday night has since succumbed to his injuries as homicide detectives investigate.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man found in the North End with “multiple serious injuries” died in hospital late Monday night.
In a prepared statement, the Winnipeg Police Service explained officers and medical first responders were called to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Monday, “regarding an injured male.”
The 28-year-old man they attended to was “transported to hospital in critical condition” and has since succumbed to his injuries.
The WPS homicide unit has since taken over the investigation—police said “several individuals are currently being interviewed by detectives.”
Police said more information regarding the investigation will be released as it comes available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
