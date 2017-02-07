Winnipeg Police Board asks mayor to oust Browaty

The Winnipeg Police Board is recommending that Coun. Jeff Browaty be replaced as chairman, following his comments about residential school training.

That unanimous decision is outlined in a letter delivered to Mayor Brian Bowman Tuesday morning, according to the mayor's office.

The letter, signed by vice-chairman Barry Tuckett, says the board has been deliberating what to do about concerns raised by the Indigenous Council on Policing and Crime Prevention -- an advisory group -- in regards to statements Browaty made on the floor of council in December.

Browaty said that city employees should not have to take a half-day training session on the history of Indian residental schools, saying that would take them away from their regular jobs of "cutting the grass" and "filling potholes."

The North Kildonan councillor quickly apologized for his comments, which Bowman said he accepted, along with input from his Indigenous Advisory Circle that Browaty should stay, so long as he meets with elders and undertakes relevant training.

Concerns about Browaty's statement did not dissipate.

In late January, Bowman's received a letter from the police board's Indigenous advisory group about Browaty's status as chairman.

The mayor ultimately told the board to come forward with a formal recommendation on what to do.

The board's letters says members met to discuss the issue with Browaty -- who is currently in the U.S. on city business -- last Friday.

"The board is of the opinion that Councillor Browaty is currently not able to adequately and effectively carry out the critical role of serving as a liaison between the community, particularly Winnipeg’s Indigenous communities, and the Winnipeg Police Service," it reads.

"The Board also considered the Indigenous Council’s resolution that while Councillor Browaty may have strong various areas, he does not exemplify the needs of the Indigenous community of Winnipeg."

Tuckett, on behalf of the board, recommends Browaty be replaced and that a new chairperson be appointed.

That ask is now up to Bowman to decide.

The mayor's office says he will be made available on Tuesday for comment.