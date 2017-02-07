Winnipeg Police Board wants chair replaced over residential schools comments

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Police Board is asking the mayor to replace its chairman, who recently said some city employees don't need sensitivity training on residential schools.

In a letter to Mayor Brian Bowman dated Feb. 6, board vice-chairman Barry Tuckett says the relationship between Coun. Jeff Browaty and its indigenous council is not conducive to a good working relationship.

The letter states that while Browaty may have strong skills in various areas, he does not meet the needs of the indigenous community in Winnipeg.

Bowman is scheduled to comment on the board's request later today.

Last December, Browaty spoke out against a training initiative for city workers during a debate on adopting 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In a statement following the debate, he said a half-day training session would take roughly 10,000 people away from their jobs, although he later retracted the comment and apologized.

Browaty initially said the training would mean "5,000 working days people would be away from their jobs.

"I don't think it's necessary for a grass cutter, payroll clerk or pothole filler to take this training. I simply don't see this as the city's role."