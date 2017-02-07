Manitoba refugee influx may be sign of larger immigration shift, lawyer says

The recent erosion of the United States’ refugee protection and immigration reputation could eventually lead to an influx of skilled workers for Manitoba, according to a local immigration lawyer.

Over the weekend, 22 refugees walked across the Canada-U.S border seeking asylum.

Alastair Clarke, owner of Clarke Immigration Law in Winnipeg, said it’s likely that refugee movement is foreshadowing a broader immigration trend slowly unfolding.

“The number one reason (for the increase) is anti-immigration sentiment in the U.S. Number two is refugees believe they will be better protected in Canada,” Clarke explained. “Canada and the Canadian media and government have, in terms of rhetoric, been more welcoming towards them.”

The welcome, echoed by many in public statements following U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to institute a travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries, is at present being loudly directed at refugees—but Clarke suspects it also resonates with business immigrants and skilled workers.

“I think all of the anti-refugee, anti-immigrant sentiment and rhetoric from the United States flows down across the board,” Clarke said, adding that while refugees are most immediately affected, “doctors, engineers, nurses” and other “highly skilled individuals” looking to immigrate to North America are likely to see Canada as favourable to the U.S., too.

“If they’re a Muslim, or from a country where they could face discrimination in the United States, they look to North America and see (Canada),” he said.

For those workers seeking permanent residency, Clarke said his experience as an immigration expert has showed him Manitoba is often regarded as having “arguably the best provincial nominee program (PNP) in Canada.”

“Immigrants looking to Canada or comparing programs across Canada often find information about the Manitoba PNP… and the Manitoba government has been good about selecting immigrants through the PNP program into the labour market in positions that are most needed,” he said.

Premier Brian Pallister is shepherding in changes to the program this spring, including a new $500 fee he said will help eliminate the PNP’s often lengthy application backlog “so that people who have hopes don’t see them smashed.”

His government has fought opposition criticism of the fee, claiming every dollar collected from the fee will go towards shortening wait times and providing extra immigration services, which Clarke said could pay off if that’s the case.

The net result, he said, could be Manitoba being well positioned to both attract and sort through higher-than-normal application numbers over the next couple years.

“The more applicants we get from skilled workers, the better the government is able to select the individuals who will most benefit the province,” he said. “Overall getting more skilled (workers) into the province benefits all of us.”

Clarke said the trend he’s forecasting wouldn’t happen overnight, as these kinds of immigration pattern shifts unfold slowly. But the refugee movements of late suggest the prevailing attitude is that Canada is favourable to the new U.S. administration. Eventually more immigrant classes will follow in droves, Clarke said.

“That’s where I see it going in the future."

Safe Third Country Agreement

Clarke is one of many members of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers currently calling on the Canadian government to “immediately suspend the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA).”

He said the main issue he takes with the policy is its “underlying assumption that protection available to refugees in the U.S is on par with protection available in Canada.”

Lately, he believes that’s “simply not the case anymore.”

“I can’t comment on how refugees are treated within the U.S system, but I have clients who were refused protection in the U.S, came to Canada, and we were able to successfully argue their case here,” he said. “The same claimant, presenting basically the same story (was successful) here.”

He said that shows him there’s inequality that undercuts the North American approach of the STCA.