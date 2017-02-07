Two-wheeled gold standard: Bike advocate wants winter cycling 'normalized'

A Winnipeg-based cycling advocate is speaking at an international winter cycling summit this week, but he won’t be holding his hometown up as a gold standard.

If anything, he’ll point to Winnipeg as a city with “potential.”

“I’m not presenting Winnipeg as a best practice by any stretch,” said Anders Swanson, who is one of 105 conference speakers at the 5th annual Winter Cycling Congress in Montreal.

Swanson, who developed winter maintenance guidelines for Calgary’s successful network of cycle tracks, said he intends to discuss specific maintenance best practices with his time on stage.

Winnipeg, it so happens, has been lambasted for its own bike lane snow-removal this winter, after multiple heavy snowfalls near the end of December made bicycle travel nearly untenable.

Swanson said he holds many Northern European cities up as best examples, particularly for how they maintain cycling infrastructure in such a way that cyclists are offered “the same sort of reliability” of maintenance as motorists.

“Better,” in some cases.

“In premier winter cycling cities, you can wake up and know your way to work will be cleared, you know you won’t slip and fall,” he said. “It’s about adapting to the needs of the user, not setting artificial, random targets for what you think you can do within 24 hours of snowfall.”

In cities doing winter bike lane maintenance right, Swanson explained, “it really doesn’t matter how young or old you are, (winter cycling) is not seen as a crazy thing.”

Where it’s done right, Swanson said winter cycling is as “normalized as winter driving,” something no one would balk at, question, or find remarkable.

It’s not done right in Winnipeg, he added, but not all is lost.

Last week, Swanson presented Bike Winnipeg members a dry-run of his Cycling Congress presentation, and also joined in helping those folks draft a proposal for “looking at what a priority winter network for Winnipeg” would be like.

Winnipeg clears its bike lanes along with the priority of the roadway its adjacent to, but cyclists in the city want the maintenance to match user-demand instead.

Cohoe said the discussion with Swanson and Bike Winnipeg members last week will inform a proposal he’s drafting for the city to overhaul its route-clearing priorities.

He characterizes it as an earnest ask “for (the city) to revamp the winter cycling maintenance strategy.”

Conveniently, the city’s infrastructure and public works committee is expecting a report this month on winter active transportation maintenance.

Swanson said if he mentions Winnipeg at all in his presentation this week, it will be to say, “at least Winnipeg has a plan to have a plan.”