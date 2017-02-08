'I am sorry:' Councillor resigns from police board following residential school comments

Coun. Jeff Browaty is resigning as chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

The North Kildonan councillor took to Facebook and issued a media statement Wednesday morning to announce that he has asked Mayor Brian Bowman to remove him.

Browaty's announcement comes a day after the police board delivered a letter to the mayor that unanimously called for his replacement, following concerns from the board's Indigenous advisory group over comments he made that civic employees shouldn't be required to take a half-day training session on the legacy of residential schools.

"If there was confusion for what I said in council in December, I have said I am sorry. I meant no harm or offence to any individual or group," he said in the post.

"In these supposed days of openness and transparency, and continued new and growing taxes, I felt that if training is to be paid for by taxpayers, I wanted to fully know where said funds were coming from and how much it was going to cost. My framing of the issue was less than eloquent, and for that I apologize."

The post goes on to say that Browaty's personal story is "one of immigration," and he believes in the values of racial equality and inclusion.

Browaty says that in late December he met with members of the Indigenous liaison committee, which "felt was very positive."

"The one item of contention in my meeting with the Indigenous Liaison Committee was that they took offence to my suggestion that if members of any community break the laws of the land they should be held to account," he wrote.

"Shauna Fontaine, Co-Chair of the Committee replied that these weren’t 'their' laws. The fact is, in Canada we have one set of laws, and they apply to all citizens and visitors equally."