Mayor's inner circle to vote on public inquiry over police headquarters

Mayor Brian Bowman says his inner circle will vote on whether to call on the province to hold a public inquiry following criminal allegations of fraud and payouts in the police headquarters deal.

Bowman recently announced his intention to ask for an inquiry after the RCMP alleged Caspian Construction paid $200,000 to former CAO Phil Sheegl to help land the job of transforming a Canada Post warehouse on Smith Street into the city police service's new home.

Court documents also state RCMP believe Sheegl shared half that money with then-mayor Sam Katz.

On Wednesday, Bowman told reporters that the scope of the requested inquiry -- whether it would look beyond the police headquarters project -- is still being decided.

The plan is for his executive policy committee to vote on the request at next Wednesday's meeting on Feb. 15 to receive council approval on Feb. 22.

In an email statement to Metro, Heather Stefanson, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, previously said it would be "premature" for the province to comment on the mayor's request since it remains under investigation.

Asked if he was concerned about the province's lukewarm response, Bowman indicated he wasn't thinking that far ahead.

"There's going to be lots of different views."

"First step process-wise for me is to introduce a motion, have EPC consider it and then council and then depending on what is put forward to the province, we would look to them," he said.