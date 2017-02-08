Winnipeg needs to hire climate change staff: report

If the City of Winnipeg wants to get serious about fighting the effects of climate change, it needs more resources.

That’s according to a report prepared by a council-led climate change working group, which will be up for discussion at Mayor Brian Bowman’s executive policy committee on Wednesday.

In April 2016, Coun. Jenny Gerbasi was tasked with leading the climate change group, comprised of herself and councillors Matt Allard and Cindy Gilroy.

The trio reviewed OurWinnipeg -- the city’s long-term planning and development document -- and looked for ways to leverage money from the federal and provincial government, as well as other sources, for new green initiatives.

The report concludes that despite having approved emissions targets, the city isn’t on track to meet any of them.

“Recent reports to Council show that only 0.2 per cent of the targeted 40 per cent of greenhouse gases has been reduced from city operations,” the report reads, “and the community-wide target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 6 per cent below 1998 levels does not have a complementary action plan or strategy in place as to how to achieve this target.”

One of the biggest challenges the report identifies for the city meeting its emission targets is resources.

It recommends the city join other municipalities in establishing an “office of sustainability” this year and staff it with at least three people by 2018.

“An Office of Sustainability should take the lead in researching and recommending climate change initiatives and targets, as well as coordinating implementation efforts within municipal departments, other levels of government, and community stakeholders,” the report says.

It also calls for the city to launch city-wide consultations to develop a “community-wide climate change action plan” for $94,000, which the city can fund through a grant.