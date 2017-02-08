News / Winnipeg

Man dies following North End shooting

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot in the North End.

Emergency crews responded to reports of an injured man near Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead. 

The homicide unit is investigating and autopsy results are pending.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...