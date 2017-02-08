Winnipeg population increase outpacing national growth rate

Scooch over a bit, Winnipeg’s population is growing.

Fresh data drawn from the 2016 national census indicates the head count in Winnipeg’s greater metropolitan area has increased by about 6.6 per cent since the last census was conducted in 2011, outpacing the national growth rate of five per cent over the last five years.

That rate of increase beats out 26 of 35 major “census metropolitan areas (CMAs)," as Statistics Canada ranked Winnipeg as the ninth fastest-growing city in Canada (tied with Oshawa, Ont.) in Wednesday’s initial release of new census information.

As of the May 10, 2016 census tally, Winnipeg’s CMA—as defined by StatsCan—boasted a population of 778,489, up from 2011’s count of 730,018.

Over the same period of time, the population of the city of Winnipeg itself went up from 663,617 in 2011 to 705,244 in 2016.

That urban bloat contributed to Manitoba’s population growing at a rate higher than the national average for the first time in ages – 80 years according to StatsCan, which noted “most of the gain was due to stronger international migration.”

Data released Wednesday shows the keystone province’s population increased by 5.8 per cent.

Manitoba’s growth was part of a larger overall increase in western Canada, where the four western provinces (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba), “were the only provinces to record population growth rates higher than the national average.”

As a result of that growth, according to StatsCan, “almost one-third (31.6 per cent) of Canadians lived in the west in 2016, the largest share on record.”

Winnipeg and the other CMAs make up another third (35.5 per cent) of the 35,151,728 people who reported living in Canada on census day in 2016.

That means there are approximately 1.7 million new Canadians since the 2011 Census, representing a G7 country-leading five per cent jump over that time.