City of Winnipeg closes 2016 with $5.1 million deficit

The City of Winnipeg ended 2016 in the red.

On Thursday, the city released its year-end financial statements that show the city closed last year with a $5.1 million deficit -- $1.1 million less than what corporate finance predicted a month earlier.

The last time the city overspent its operating budget was 2013.

The city blames last year's deficit on the inordinate amount of snow that fell on our city in December, which lead the public works department to blow through its $33.5 million snow removal budget by $11.3 million.

Environment Canada says 68.8 centimetres of snow fell in December, compared to the average 23 centimetres.

As a result of closing 2016 with a deficit, the city says it balanced the books by raiding three of its reserve funds.

And because the 2017 budget was crafted with an expectation of receiving a $9.5-million transfer in surplus money from 2016 -- which the city was tracking before December's snowfalls -- finance chairman Coun. Scott Gillignham said department heads have been instructed to tighten up their discretionary spending.