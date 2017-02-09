European arts and culture to come forth at Forthwith festival

Winnipeg will get a taste of European-style arts and culture at Forthwith this weekend.

Local and almost 20 international artists will perform at the new experimental music, sound and art festival from Friday to Sunday at Forth (171 McDermot Avenue).

Their countries of origin include the Netherlands, Poland, Brazil and the United States.

Forthwith is being organized remotely by Dutch electronic artist Wouter Jaspers, who is based in Berlin, Germany. The owners of Forth are friends with Jaspers, and have connections to Berlin.

Forthwith will be a Winnipeg festival first and foremost, said Jaspers. Although Europe is home to a strong experimental art scene, he said there's a thriving artistic community here also, represented in events such as Winnipeg’s send + receive last October and the annual Cluster New Music and Integrated Arts Festival, coming in March.

Jasper’s goal is “to engage in with other interesting people and make a space where we can all learn from each other, have fun and make connections between the Winnipeg sound and visual art scene and other artists from abroad.”

“Winnipeg artists are very much a part of the global scene,” said Jaspers. “For example, artist Frans de Waard from the Netherlands, who has had a decades-long connection with Winnipeg artist Alan Conroy, who will perform at Forthwith as Not Half.”

Conroy and de Waard will be on stage together Sunday.

There's a trend of interest towards sounds that can be taken apart, manipulated and made by hand, said Jaspers.

“I think people are looking for authenticity. Artists who play with the meaning of sound, the process of sound, and the art of sound seem to resonate more with this generation. The same goes for visual artists, where glitch and artifact from the process are more meaningful than slick post-production.”

Jaspers insisted it was not so hard to get so many artists from different countries to sign up for Forthwith. “The isolation, extreme winter weather and vibrant art scene make Winnipeg a compelling and interesting destination,” he exclaimed.