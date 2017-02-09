Investigation into Winnipeg police shooting finds that man likely wanted to die

WINNIPEG — An investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog into a fatal shooting by officers has determined the man probably wanted police to shoot him.

Mark Dicesare, who was 24, was killed in November 2015 after a police chase and standoff with officers in Winnipeg.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says its probe into the shooting was its largest to date and has concluded that no charges should be laid.

Police were called following reports of a man driving and pointing a gun at people, and Dicesare was shot after being surrounded on a field at a busy city intersection.

The unit's civilian director, Zane Tessler, says the man stepped out of his vehicle and pointed an air rifle that resembled an Uzi machine gun at his chin, and then lowered the weapon at officers.

Tessler says the weapon would have looked like a real machine gun to officers.

"It is clear that the affected person was intent on taking his own life," Tessler told a news conference Thursday.

"At one point he indicated words to the effect, 'I'm going to have you guys do it for me. I'm so sorry.' "

The unit's report says the pursuit began at about 12:20 p.m. after a man in a white Audi drove towards a police cruiser and pointed what appeared to be an Uzi. Shortly after, numerous calls came into 911 about the car, driving erratically, with some callers reporting a gun in the driver's hand.

After a lengthy pursuit, the Audi ended up in the field and was surrounded by 19 police vehicles. The man eventually exited the vehicle, twice, with a firearm pointed under his chin.

When he pointed the firearm towards police, five officers opened fire.

The report says there was communication between the man and police through a 911 call that lasted half an hour. It revealed the man wanted to end his life by having police shoot him.

Over the course of the recording, the man was asked at least 33 times by the operator and surrounding police to drop his weapon and surrender.

"This matter is indeed a tragedy. A young life was lost. A family and close friends have been left to grieve and the involved officers will inevitably relive this event time and time again," Tessler said.

Thirty-eight officers and 96 civilian witnesses were identified and interviewed.

Tessler also concluded the police stop of the Audi was justified, given the erratic driving and reports of the driver holding a gun.

Manitoba's acting chief medical examiner has called an inquest into Dicesare's death as required under the Fatality Inquiries Act.