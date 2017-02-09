Meeting calms fears in Manitoba town seeing more border jumpers

EMERSON, Man. — Civic leaders in a Manitoba border town that has seen an increase in refugee claimants crossing over from the United States say the community will continue to be a welcoming place.

Politicians in Emerson met with RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency to address safety concerns after 22 refugees walked into Canada on the weekend.

Reeve Greg Janzen says the community's concerns have been assuaged for now and he believes higher levels of government will provide help should more asylum seekers walk across.

The RCMP say they are increasing resources in the Emerson area to intercept border jumpers and take them to border officials should they make a refugee claim.

An agreement between Canada and the U.S. prevents asylum seekers from making a refugee claim in both countries at official border ports, so people have been walking across on their own to get into Canada.