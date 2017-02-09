New 211 information website launched in Manitoba, phone line to follow

WINNIPEG — There’s a new number to remember in Manitoba if you need help with everything from health problems to parenting.

The www.mb.211.ca service is an online database set up to connect people with services they need in their area.

It’s been set up by the United Way and Volunteer Manitoba.

National 211 director Bill Morris says the program will make finding help a lot easier.

He says when people are able to address problems early, they tend to not spiral into bigger issues.

The website kicked off Thursday.

The idea is to eventually add a phone line, similar to the existing 311.