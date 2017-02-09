Three women victims of unprovoked attacks by single suspect in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — One of three women who police believe were attacked by the same man in separate incidents this week says she is suffering a concussion and trauma from the incident.

Police says the three attacks on Tuesday morning were unprovoked and targeted women.

Const. Jason Michalyshen says they can't be 100 per cent sure a single person is responsible, but that's what police believe at this point.

He says police are asking residents to be mindful of their personal safety, think where they are, and watch out for suspicious people approaching them.

One of Tuesday's victims told radio station CJOB she was attending a downtown convention when she stepped outside.

She says the suspect asked her for a cigarette, but she told him she didn’t have one and was walking away when she felt a blow to the base of her neck.

"Then two more blows and I started seeing stars," says the woman, who doesn't want her name used. "I didn’t get knocked out, I turned around as fast as I could and started yelling at him. I was in shock. He just looked like he was full of pure rage and hatred and anger. It was a totally unprovoked attack.”

She feels grateful to a random passerby for intervening or else she believes the man would have continued the attack.

“I suffered a concussion, I’m in a neck brace right now. I’m having dizzy spells, nausea, and trauma. I can’t get his face out of my head.”

Learning that there were two other attacks that morning added to her shock, but she heard from police that her injuries were the worst of the three.

“It’s traumatizing. I don’t want to feel so much as a victim, but to warn other people to be aware of their surroundings. And I was aware of my surroundings. There was nothing out of the blue. And boom, it happened so fast.”

The suspect is described as a man with long blonde hair, six feet tall, and possibly wearing a dark jacket with reflective stripes.